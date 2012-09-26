HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Basis Point) - The US$300m six-year term loan for GAIL (India) Ltd (formerly Gas Authority of India Ltd) has been launched into general syndication, according to sources. As previously reported, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner. The facility, which has an average life of 5.5 years, pays a margin of 165bp over Libor. Banks are invited to join at three ticket levels: Lead arrangers committing US$15m or more get an all-in of 195bp via a 165bp fee Arrangers committing US$10-14m get an all-in of 190bp via a 137.5bp fee Lead managers committing US$5-9m get an all-in of 185bp via a 110bp fee Six roadshows will be held: in Tokyo on October 4, Seoul on October 8, Taipei on October 11, Singapore on October 12, Dubai on October 29, and London on October 31.Responses are due November 23. Funds from the underwritten facility are for capital expenditure. GAIL (India) Ltd Facility type: Term loan Amount: US$300m Maturity: 6 years Margin: 165bp over Libor Repayment: Amortising Lead arrangement fee: 165bp for US$15m or more Arrangement fee: 137.5bp for US$10-15m Lead management fee: 110bp for US$5-9m MLAB: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp Status: In process, responses due November 23 (Reporting by Maggie Chen and Kane Wu; Editing by Gavin Stafford)