NEW DELHI State-run GAIL (India) Ltd has invited bids to sell 0.37 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually for 20 years, two sources said on Thursday.

GAIL is seeking to sell about six cargoes on a free-on-board basis from its stake in U.S.-based Cheniere Energy, which owns Sabine Pass Liquefaction terminal, they said.

The last date for submission of bids is July 31 and GAIL hopes to supply LNG from Train 4 of Sabine Pass Liquefaction terminal from March 2018, they said.

GAIL has sold 2 million tonnes of the super cooled gas from its U.S. portfolio of 5.8 million tonnes a year, its chairman B.C. Tripathi said on Wednesday.

Tripathi last month said his company has sold some of its LNG from the U.S. to European major Royal Dutch Shell. Trade sources said GAIL has sold at least 0.5 million tonnes LNG to Shell.

