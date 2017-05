Gail India closed its tender seeking one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo each in October and December, while it may still be taking bids for two deliveries in November, traders said.

Gail is seeking one cargo for delivery in the second-half of October, two cargoes in November and one cargo in December.

The tender for the October and December cargoes closed on Thursday, traders said.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi. Editing by Jane Merriman)