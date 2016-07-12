MILAN Gail India has launched a tender to buy six liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in 2017, according to trade sources and a tender document.

The tender was issued on July 9 with bids due on July 15, and will be priced using a 10 percent indexation to Brent crude oil, plus a premium, the tender document said.

Deliveries will be split between India's Dabhol and Dahej import terminals.

The delivery windows for next year are January 17, March 17, May 17, July 17, September 17 and October 17, it said.

The tender is valid until July 25.

A separate tender by Gail for spot supply was issued on July 8 seeking three cargoes for delivery in September and October this year.

Bids for that tender are due on July 12 and valid until July 13.

Indian importers have taken advantage of relatively low LNG prices to buy and provide additional supply to gas-starved domestic industries.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Adrian Croft and Jason Neely)