Germany likely to miss e-cars target, says Merkel
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.
MILAN Oct 28 Gail India has issued a tender to buy three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery across December and January, trade sources said.
The company, which launched the tender on Thursday, is seeking one cargo for December and two in January, they said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Mark Potter)
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.
* Nations welcome initiative to enhance Asia-Europe connectivity