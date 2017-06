An engineer of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) works inside the Kalol oil field in Gujarat September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A technician opens the water valve of a pipe inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Upstream oil companies gain after India says they'll have to bear nearly 40 percent of the 1.38 trillion rupee cost of retail fuel subsidies for the 2011/12 year.

CLSA says the burden on companies is less than its estimates for 45 percent, calling it "positive", though warning this proportion is liable to change, driving "earnings uncertainty for upstream as well as downstream SOEs."

Brokerage says GAIL and ONGC are the biggest beneficiaries. CLSA upgrades GAIL to "outperform" from "underperform" citing a sharp fall in its stock in recent months.

GAIL shares up 1.4 percent, ONGC up 1.6 percent.