June 19 I learned what a trickster history can
be 20 years ago at Hanoi airport. After everything the United
States gave and lost in Vietnam while trying to keep it safe
from Communism, who would have thought you would find the lion
lying down with the lamb at a business convention? But there it
was, capitalism in capital letters, a billboard advertising
VIETNAMERICA EXPO!
Who won that war again?
Things like that change how you understand the world - if
only by teaching you to wonder about even those things you think
you know for an absolute fact.
It happened again last weekend. I read something that laid
waste one of the most common assumptions of Cold War history:
that an expert 1953 CIA covert operation in Iran overthrew a
democratically elected prime minister to put the shah back back
in control of his country. Ray Takeyh, an Iranian-American
historian and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations,
argues persuasively in the July/August issue of "Foreign
Affairs" that President Dwight Eisenhower's CIA did not actually
bring down Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh after all.
Hunh? There had to be some mistake. Could it be that the
United States is not the Great Satan the Middle East has made it
out to be all these years? That the Iranians embraced the shah
all on their own?
Maybe that is the reason why the people of Iran have always
evinced more affection for the U.S. and its citizens than their
government does. They knew all along what U.S. historians did
not - the truth.
Takeyh can see it clearly. " he CIA's impact on the events
of 1953," he writes, "was ultimately insignificant."
This is historic revisionism that cuts deep. The "truth"
being revised has been the subject of soul-searching by U.S.
presidents from Harry Truman, who refused to authorize covert
ops in Iran, to Barack Obama, who, with implied contrition,
invoked the CIA's role in "the overthrow of a democratically
elected Iranian government" during his much-covered speech to
the Arab world in 2009.
The notion that the U.S. deposed Mossadegh and reimposed the
shah on the people of Iran is one of the founding myths of the
1979 Iranian Revolution and among the most poignant intricacies
of the American-Iranian relationship-one that is right now
poised at a moment of great danger and great potential.
With the region being fractured by sectarian violence, with
extremists on the far side of al Qaeda taking over whole swaths
of Syria and Iraq and threatening to carve a radical Sunni
heartland out of the desert borderlands now only nominally
controlled by Damascus and Baghdad, Iranian and U.S. officials
actually met this week to discuss cooperation to keep Iraq from
blowing up entirely. And while negotiations are far from
concluded, the outlines of a deal that would contain Iran's
nuclear ambitions are already coming clear.
This makes Takeyh's rewriting of history of more than
academic interest.
His point, in brief, is that while the CIA and MI6 did plot
to bring Mossadegh down, the written record proves that their
plotting was ineffective and that everyone knew it. General
Walter Bedell Smith gave the news to Eisenhower straight. "The
move failed," he wrote. "We now have to take a whole new look at
the Iranian situation"
Only after Western intelligence backed off was Mossadegh
brought down-not by the CIA or MI6, not even by the shah, but by
the Iranians themselves, in a coalition of disaffected
politicians, military officers, members of parliament, and
Iranians of all stripes who took to the streets - led by none
other than the most important religious leader in the country,
Ayatollah Abul-Qasim Kashani and fellow Iranian clergy.
"You have to understand that Iran in the 1950s was a
different place," Takeyh said in an interview. "The shah was
tentative, deferential, not the megalomaniac he would become in
the '70s. The clergy was more quietist and moderate than they
are now, and apart from a few relatively minor disputes they had
very good relations with the monarchy."
Takeyh's careful scholarship is bound to be contradicted by
historians and politicians in both countries who have published
the conventional story or have an interest in sustaining it, but
the evidence for his case is strong, and it comes at a time when
the need for a "reset" in U.S.-Iranian relations is compelling.
Though the correction of a 60-year-old mistake is unlikely
to produce a breakthrough in Syria, Iraq or nuclear
negotiations, it does subtly change one of the negotiators -
from helpless victim of the imperialist dog to a country that,
however much its leaders may wish to distance themselves from
it, shaped its own history.
