JAKARTA May 29 Southeast Asia's biggest tyre
maker PT Gajah Tunggal expects its production to rise
by up to 15 percent in 2012 as demand from Europe and Middle
East increases and buyers want more second-tier tyres, a company
director said on Tuesday.
Company director Catharina Widjaja said the euro zone crisis
has led European buyers to buy cheaper tyres from the company
instead of high-quality tyres from other major producers.
The company, which controlled by one of Indonesia's richest
business group Nursalim family, produced 35 million tyres in
2011.
"Forty percent of our production is for export, and we
haven't seen any decline in demand," Widjaja said, adding that
the company expects revenue to rise by 10 to 15 percent this
year, while the rubber price continues to be lower.
Widjaja said it bought rubber at an average of $3 per kg so
far this year, a 40 percent decline from $5 per kg in 2011.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, editing by Jane Baird)