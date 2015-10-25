Oct 25 Britain's Caledonia Investments Plc
is set to buy a chain of bingo halls from gaming group
Gala Coral for 240 million pounds ($367.46 million), Sky News
reported on Sunday.
The deal, which would include more than 130 Gala bingo clubs
and a 30 percent market share, is expected to be announced on
Monday, the multimedia news website said, citing sources. (bit.ly/1H3kT0q)
Gala Coral's rival, Mecca Bingo, owned by Rank Group Plc
, was not interested in buying Gala's estate, Sky News
said.
Gala Coral sealed an all-share merger deal with bookmaker
Ladbrokes Plc in July, creating a 2.3 billion pound
betting group that will seek to build on its dominance of
Britain's high streets, or main streets, to expand its online
business.
This move would come on the heels of a 900-million-pound
merger between online company 888 Holdings Plc and rival
Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc.
Caledonia Investments and Gala Coral could not be reached
immediately for comments outside regular business hours.
($1 = 0.6531 pounds)
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)