(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Narendra Modi
is helping to boost India's fiscal position even though the
politician is still in opposition. The current government is
planning to reduce its stakes in listed state-controlled
entities with a new exchange traded fund (ETF). If the offering
is successful, it will help New Delhi shake off its poor
reputation for divestments. It will also allow the current prime
minister to benefit from investors' hopes that Modi will soon
take his place.
The ambitious plan would see the government raise up to $490
million by selling a basket of shares in 10 companies where
state ownership is above 55 percent. Investors would then buy
shares in the fund, which is managed by Goldman Sachs. While the
Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) fund isn't large by
Western standards, its intended size is more than twice the
value of India's existing equity-focused ETFs.
Hong Kong is the unlikely inspiration for the scheme. The
city used an ETF to gradually dispose of shares in blue chip
companies worth $18.1 billion bought by the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) during the Asian financial crisis in the late
1990s.
Shares of India's state entities tend to fall when the
government announces a stake sale. The ETF structure makes it
harder for hedge funds to anticipate disposals. It also allows
India to offload stakes in less attractive companies at a
similar discount to more sought-after ones. The intended
proceeds are modest when compared with the $79 billion market
value of the state's shareholdings in the ten companies.
Nevertheless, they will help the government meet its
privatization target, which has been reduced to $4.2 billion for
the current fiscal year.
Investors could benefit from the timing. India's weak
economy and battered rupee means that state-owned entities trade
on a lower multiple of earnings than the broader market and
offer a better dividend yield. If Modi becomes prime minister in
May, the stock market's 6 percent rise in the past month could
end up looking tame. By then, the opposition leader may be able
to claim he has helped to reduce the deficit even before taking
office.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India is seeking to raise up to 30 billion Indian rupees
($490 million) through the partial sale of stakes in 10
state-controlled companies via an exchange traded fund (ETF).
- The Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) ETF will track
an index that comprises 10 companies of which the government
owns at least 55 percent. Up to 5 percent of the fund, which
will be operated by Goldman Sachs' local asset management unit,
may be invested in stocks outside the CPSE index or in money
market instruments.
- The energy sector will represent 59 percent of the initial
ETF allocation and the financial sector will represent 14
percent. The weighting will be revised quarterly.
- The constituents of the CPSE Index include Oil & Natural
Gas Corporation, GAIL India, Coal India, Rural Electrification
Corporation, Oil India, Indian Oil Corporation, Power Finance
Corporation, Container Corporation of India, Bharat Electronics
and Engineers India.
- Though the value of the ETF is allowed to expand, the
government is limited to selling no more than a 3 percent
shareholding in each company through the fund.
- The fund is due to list on the National Stock Exchange of
India and the Bombay Stock Exchange before April 11. Equity ETFs
in India had around $225 million in assets under management as
of end of February, according to the Association of Mutual Funds
in India.
- India's benchmark CNX Nifty Index has risen 6 percent in
the past month.
- ICICI Securities advised on the creation and launch of the
CPSE ETF.
- CPSE ETF: here
- Reuters: India aims to sell stakes in companies via up to
$490 mln ETF
