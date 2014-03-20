(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Narendra Modi is helping to boost India's fiscal position even though the politician is still in opposition. The current government is planning to reduce its stakes in listed state-controlled entities with a new exchange traded fund (ETF). If the offering is successful, it will help New Delhi shake off its poor reputation for divestments. It will also allow the current prime minister to benefit from investors' hopes that Modi will soon take his place.

The ambitious plan would see the government raise up to $490 million by selling a basket of shares in 10 companies where state ownership is above 55 percent. Investors would then buy shares in the fund, which is managed by Goldman Sachs. While the Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) fund isn't large by Western standards, its intended size is more than twice the value of India's existing equity-focused ETFs.

Hong Kong is the unlikely inspiration for the scheme. The city used an ETF to gradually dispose of shares in blue chip companies worth $18.1 billion bought by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) during the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.

Shares of India's state entities tend to fall when the government announces a stake sale. The ETF structure makes it harder for hedge funds to anticipate disposals. It also allows India to offload stakes in less attractive companies at a similar discount to more sought-after ones. The intended proceeds are modest when compared with the $79 billion market value of the state's shareholdings in the ten companies. Nevertheless, they will help the government meet its privatization target, which has been reduced to $4.2 billion for the current fiscal year.

Investors could benefit from the timing. India's weak economy and battered rupee means that state-owned entities trade on a lower multiple of earnings than the broader market and offer a better dividend yield. If Modi becomes prime minister in May, the stock market's 6 percent rise in the past month could end up looking tame. By then, the opposition leader may be able to claim he has helped to reduce the deficit even before taking office.

CONTEXT NEWS

- India is seeking to raise up to 30 billion Indian rupees ($490 million) through the partial sale of stakes in 10 state-controlled companies via an exchange traded fund (ETF).

- The Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) ETF will track an index that comprises 10 companies of which the government owns at least 55 percent. Up to 5 percent of the fund, which will be operated by Goldman Sachs' local asset management unit, may be invested in stocks outside the CPSE index or in money market instruments.

- The energy sector will represent 59 percent of the initial ETF allocation and the financial sector will represent 14 percent. The weighting will be revised quarterly.

- The constituents of the CPSE Index include Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, GAIL India, Coal India, Rural Electrification Corporation, Oil India, Indian Oil Corporation, Power Finance Corporation, Container Corporation of India, Bharat Electronics and Engineers India.

- Though the value of the ETF is allowed to expand, the government is limited to selling no more than a 3 percent shareholding in each company through the fund.

- The fund is due to list on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange before April 11. Equity ETFs in India had around $225 million in assets under management as of end of February, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

- India's benchmark CNX Nifty Index has risen 6 percent in the past month.

- ICICI Securities advised on the creation and launch of the CPSE ETF.

