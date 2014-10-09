Oct 9 Galapagos NV :
* Presents cystic fibrosis combination therapy at North
American Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Atlanta
* Presents a poster disclosing discovery process for
complementary corrector series that restore CFTR function in a
new way
* Novel corrector series in combination with potentiator
GLPG1837, and GLPG1837 and corrector C18, restore >40 pct of
healthy function in cells with the mutation DELF508
* Plans to enter phase 1 with potentiator GLPG1837 and
select a pre-clinical candidate corrector before the end of 2014
