Oct 9 Galapagos NV :

* Presents cystic fibrosis combination therapy at North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Atlanta

* Presents a poster disclosing discovery process for complementary corrector series that restore CFTR function in a new way

* Novel corrector series in combination with potentiator GLPG1837, and GLPG1837 and corrector C18, restore >40 pct of healthy function in cells with the mutation DELF508

* Plans to enter phase 1 with potentiator GLPG1837 and select a pre-clinical candidate corrector before the end of 2014