Nov 6 Galapagos NV :
* GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (Not GlaxoSmithKline
Pharmaceuticals (GSK) ) has informed Galapagos that
GSK2586184, a selective JAK1 inhibitor licensed from Galapagos,
will not be developed by GSK for oral administration in
psoriasis
* Decision due to the overall risk/benefit profile,
including a drug-drug statin interaction liability
* GSK is evaluating other indications for development of
GSK2586184
* GSK has disclosed on its website phase 2 psoriasis study
results with GSK2856184
* Results show higher efficacy than those published for
apremilast, a recently approved oral medicine for psoriasis and
psoriatic arthritis
