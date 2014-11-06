(Corrects name and company code to GlaxoSmithKline )

Nov 6 Galapagos NV :

* GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (Not GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK) ) has informed Galapagos that GSK2586184, a selective JAK1 inhibitor licensed from Galapagos, will not be developed by GSK for oral administration in psoriasis

* Decision due to the overall risk/benefit profile, including a drug-drug statin interaction liability

* GSK is evaluating other indications for development of GSK2586184

* GSK has disclosed on its website phase 2 psoriasis study results with GSK2856184

* Results show higher efficacy than those published for apremilast, a recently approved oral medicine for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis