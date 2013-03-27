BRIEF-Implanet plans transfer of listing to Alternext Paris
* Planned transfer of Implanet SA's listing to Alternext market in Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, March 27 Galapagos NV : * Galapagos to start Phase 2a study with GLPG0974 in IBD patients
* Planned transfer of Implanet SA's listing to Alternext market in Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced award of a second European scientific research grant to Uscom Europe based in Budapest
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.