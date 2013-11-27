UPDATE 2-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
BRUSSELS Nov 27 Galapagos NV : * Eligible to receive from GSK 34 million euros, and up to double-digit royalties on commercial sales of GSK2586184 * GSK to initiate exploratory phase 2 study with GSK2586184 in patients with ulcerative colitis * Ulcerative colitis is a third indication for this investigational molecule, in addition to psoriasis and lupus
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form