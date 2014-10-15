BRUSSELS Oct 15 Belgian biotech group Galapagos said on Wednesday that it had hired Bart Filius, vice president of Sanofi Europe, as its new chief financial officer.

Filius, a Dutchman, will start his job with Galapagos on Dec. 1 and will be responsible for finance, investor relations an IT.

Before joining Sanofi, Filius worked as a consultant at Arthur D Little. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)