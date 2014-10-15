UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
BRUSSELS Oct 15 Belgian biotech group Galapagos said on Wednesday that it had hired Bart Filius, vice president of Sanofi Europe, as its new chief financial officer.
Filius, a Dutchman, will start his job with Galapagos on Dec. 1 and will be responsible for finance, investor relations an IT.
Before joining Sanofi, Filius worked as a consultant at Arthur D Little. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.