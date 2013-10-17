BRUSSELS Oct 17 Belgian biotech company
Galapagos said on Thursday that it was set to start
clinical trials on a possible treatment for cystic fibrosis at
the end of 2014.
The company said in a statement that it had developed a
series of potentiators following laboratory tests and would be
presenting its results at the North America Cystic Fibrosis
Conference in Utah on Oct 17-19.
Galapagos said it would nominate a pre-clinical candidate by
the end of this year, with first clinical trials set to start at
the end of 2014.
Galapagos signed a cooperation deal last month worth up to
$405 million with U.S. company AbbVie to develop a new
treatment for cystic fibrosis.