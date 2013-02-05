BRUSSELS Feb 5 Belgian biotech company
Galapagos said on Tuesday that its partner
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) planned to start Phase II studies
into a drug candidate to treat two auto-immune disorders.
Galapagos said in a statement that GSK would launch the
studies for compound GSK2586184 in systemic lupus erythematosus
(SLE) and chronic plaque psoriasis.
Galapagos is eligible to receive 34 million euros in
additional milestones plus up to double-digit percentage
royalties on global sales. It is the second selective JAK1
molecule discovered by Galapagos to enter Phase 2 studies.