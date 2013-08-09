BRIEF-Merck & Co Inc's CEO's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 mln
* Merck & Co Inc - CEO Kenneth C. Frazier's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $24.2 million
BRUSSELS Aug 9 Galapagos, the Belgian developer of drugs to fight autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, said it was on track to meet its full-year revenue guidance this year.
The loss-making biotechnology company repeated its expectation for revenues of about 160 million euros ($214.17 million) in 2013, and said it expects to have 100 million euros in cash at the end of the year.
In the first half, revenue was 77.4 million euros, slightly more than the 74.8 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.7471 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by David Cowell)
* Merck & Co Inc - CEO Kenneth C. Frazier's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $24.2 million
* Dr. John H. Noseworthy nominated to stand for election to Merck board of directors