BRUSSELS Aug 9 Galapagos, the Belgian developer of drugs to fight autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, said it was on track to meet its full-year revenue guidance this year.

The loss-making biotechnology company repeated its expectation for revenues of about 160 million euros ($214.17 million) in 2013, and said it expects to have 100 million euros in cash at the end of the year.

In the first half, revenue was 77.4 million euros, slightly more than the 74.8 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.7471 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by David Cowell)