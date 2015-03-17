BRUSSELS, March 17 Belgian-Dutch biotech group Galapagos said on Tuesday that it had terminated its research alliance for inflammatory diseases with Janssen Pharmaceutica which it had started in 2007.

The group, which gave no reason for the end of the partnership, had developed 3 candidate drugs during its cooperation with Janssen since 2007 and said it now owned the rights to GLPG1690, a potential treatment for lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Galapagos said a phase I study showed that GLPG1690 was well tolerated and it was preparing a phase II trial on its own to further test the drug on patients with IPF. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)