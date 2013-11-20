Teva wins FDA approval for Huntington's drug
April 3 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug to treat chorea stemming from Huntington's disease, a fatal degenerative disorder.
BRUSSELS Nov 20 Galapagos NV : * Says subsidary Biofocus has signed an integrated drug discovery collaboration
with Boehringer Ingelheim * Says under agreement, Biofocus will apply drug discovery services to
undisclosed target in Boehringer's portfolio.
April 3 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug to treat chorea stemming from Huntington's disease, a fatal degenerative disorder.
AMMAN, April 3 Syrian jets on Monday bombed residential areas in the eastern countryside of Damascus killing and injuring dozens in some of the heaviest bombing raids on the main rebel enclave near the capital in months, residents and activists said.
* Castlight Health Inc - on April 3, 2017 entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing