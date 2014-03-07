BRUSSELS, March 7 Galapagos NV :
* Says group revenues EUR160 million (+4% over'12), equal to
guidance
* Says group net loss EUR8.1 million (2012: EUR5.7 m)
* Says guidance for 2014 group revenues of 180 million euros
(+12.5% over 2013)
* Says FY group revenues comprise research and development
revenues of EUR 96.4 million and services revenues of EUR63.2
million
* Phase 2B clinical program for GLPG0634 is on track to deliver
12 week topline
efficacy, safety data for darwin 1 in late 2014
* Says the group incurred EUR0.28 loss per share EUR0.22 loss
per share in 2012.