BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
Aug 8 Galapagos Nv
* Net profit of eur56 m for first half 2014
* Group revenues eur63 m, including eur18 m revenues from discontinued service operationsGuidance for year end 2014 cash position increased to eur175 m (was eur170 m)
* Phase 2b clinical program in ra for glpg0634 is expected to deliver 12 week topline efficacy and safety data for darwin 1 in march 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
* Says it will retire 85 million shares( 4 percent of outstanding ) of its common stock on May 31