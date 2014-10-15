Oct 15 Galapagos NV

* Galapagos NV : Bart Filius joins Galapagos as CFO

* Bart Filius, currently vice president, CFO Sanofi Europe, will join Galapagos as chief financial officer, effective 1 December 2014

* Bart will join executive committee of Galapagos and be responsible for finance, investor relations, IT, and purchasing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: