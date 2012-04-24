HONG KONG, April 24 An undisclosed institutional
investor in Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Ltd
sold about $141 million stake in the company, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
A block of 50 million shares was sold at HK$21.80, a
discount of nearly 4 percent to Galaxy's last traded price, the
source said. The shares were offered in a range of
HK$21.70-21.90 each.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were the joint book
runner, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as
they were not authorised to speak to media.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by John Mair)