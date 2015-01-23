(Adds company executives' quotes)
HONG KONG Jan 23 Casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group plans to more than double its
investment to HK$100 billion ($12.90 billion) in its Macau
integrated resort as part of a goal to reduce its focus on
gambling.
Chairman Lui Che Woo said on Friday the company will invest
at least HK$55 billion in the third and fourth phases of its
Galaxy Macau integrated resort to bring in more entertainment
and cultural offerings. Lui did not specify by when the
investment will be made.
The move comes as China is pushing for the southern
territory to diversify its economy into areas such as culture,
sports and retail.
"The current message from the central government and the
Macau government (for the industry) is to develop other business
alongside gaming. We have the largest land bank and it's to our
advantage," company vice chairman Francis Lui told reporters.
Galaxy, owned by Hong Kong construction tycoon Lui, has the
largest plot of land on the main Cotai strip in Macau. Even
after phase two opens in May this year, it will still have half
of the land area to build on.
Macau, a special administrative region like Hong Kong, is
the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. It has
had rapid growth in previous years, making it the world's
largest gaming destination.
But gambling revenue in Macau fell last year for the first
time since casinos were liberalised in 2001 as a Beijing
campaign against conspicuous spending by public officials led to
a decline in wealthy players.
"We're going through a consolidation but we're quite
confident that we can emerge as a much stronger market in
general... and a much stronger company that actually strengthens
the market by offering more non-gaming amenities," said company
president Michael Mecca.
($1 = 7.7522 Hong Kong dollars)
