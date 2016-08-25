HONG KONG Aug 25 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said first-half profit rose 26 percent from the same period last year when new casino costs pulled down earnings, offsetting a decline in wealthy gamblers visiting the world's biggest casino hub.

January-June net profit reached HK$2.6 billion ($335.31 million), Galaxy said in a statement to the Hong Kong's stock exchange. ($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Christopher Cushing)