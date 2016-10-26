HONG KONG Oct 26 Macau casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group posted a 28 percent rise in net
profit in the third quarter from a year earlier as the world's
biggest gambling hub showed tentative signs of a turnaround
after plummeting growth in the past two years.
The company reported profit of HK$2.7 billion ($348.13
million) for the quarter ended in September, while revenue rose
5 percent to HK$12.9 billion.
Galaxy, one of six listed casino operators in the Chinese
territory of Macau, has been hit by sagging demand from high
roller Chinese gamblers due to a pervasive crackdown on
corruption and slowing economic growth.
The former Portuguese colony, now a special administrative
region belonging to China, is the only place in the country
where citizens are legally allowed to gamble.
($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master and Donny Kwok; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)