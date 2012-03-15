HONG KONG, March 15 Casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group Ltd said on Thursday that 2011 net
profit rose more than three times, lagging forecasts, after it
opened the only new casino resort in Macau, the world's biggest
gambling hub, last year.
Galaxy, about 13 percent owned by European private equity
firm Permira, reported a full-year net profit of HK$3.0 billion,
compared with a forecast of HK$3.3 billion from Thomson
Starmine.
The company, which had an about 17 percent share of the
Macau market in February, recorded a net profit of HK$898
million net profit in 2010.
Shares in the $10 billion company have rocketed 73 percent
in value over the past 12 months, outperforming most of its
peers including Wynn Macau Ltd, up 10 percent.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)