HONG KONG, April 26 Macau casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group Ltd said on Thursday that it plans
a second phase of its Galaxy Macau integrated resort in the
world's largest gaming destination, with a proposed investment
of HK$16 billion ($2.06 billion).
The project would comprise two new luxury hotels, including
the world's largest JW Marriott, and expanded retail space to
more than 100,000 sqm and more than 200 luxury stores, the
company said in a statement.
It added that gaming capacity would be expanded by up to 500
tables and more than 1,000 slots.
Galaxy, which has a market capitalisation of $12 billion,
was the only company to open a new casino resort on Macau's
developing Cotai strip last year, significantly increasing its
market share over the past 12 months.
Galaxy Entertainment's shares were up 2.6 percent on
Thursday at the midday break, outpacing a 0.5 percent gain in
the benchmark Hong Kong index.
Las Vegas mogul Sheldon Adelson's Macau unit Sands China Ltd
opened a new casino, the Sands Cotai Central, a few
hundred metres from Galaxy's property in April this year.
($1 = 7.7598 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)