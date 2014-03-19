(Repeats to fix formatting problems)

SINGAPORE, March 19 March 19 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd : * Ent-announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2013 * Says full year group revenue increased by 16% to HK$66 billion * Says FY net profit attributable to shareholders grew 36% to HK$10.1 billion * Says declared special dividend of HK$0.7 per share * Says FY total gaming revenue increased by almost 19% year-on-year to $350 billion * Says Galaxy Macau phase 2 - remains on budget and on schedule to complete by mid-2015

