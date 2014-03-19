Finnish used car retailer Kamux revives IPO plan
HELSINKI, April 18 Finland's Kamux, an online used car retailer, is making a fresh attempt to list its shares after withdrawing an initial public offering (IPO) last year, it said on Tuesday.
(Repeats to fix formatting problems)
SINGAPORE, March 19 March 19 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd : * Ent-announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2013 * Says full year group revenue increased by 16% to HK$66 billion * Says FY net profit attributable to shareholders grew 36% to HK$10.1 billion * Says declared special dividend of HK$0.7 per share * Says FY total gaming revenue increased by almost 19% year-on-year to $350 billion * Says Galaxy Macau phase 2 - remains on budget and on schedule to complete by mid-2015
Source text for Eikon
HELSINKI, April 18 Finland's Kamux, an online used car retailer, is making a fresh attempt to list its shares after withdrawing an initial public offering (IPO) last year, it said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, April 17 As Russian hopes of swift detente under President Donald Trump have fizzled, state media, which hailed his election win, have made a U-turn. On Sunday, they said he was scarier than North Korea's Kim Jong-Un.