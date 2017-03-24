ZURICH, March 24 Galenica expects to
raise up to 1.68 billion Swiss francs ($1.70 billion) when it
floats its Sante pharmacy business, the Swiss drugmaker said on
Friday.
Galenica said it would launch a book building process on
Monday, with an indicated price range of 31 to 39 francs per
share. That implies a total market capitalization of the
business of 1.55-1.95 billion francs, said Galenica, which will
retain the net proceeds from the sale.
Galenica said it would keep a 13.75 percent stake in the
Sante business, which is expected to have its first day of
trading on April 7.
Galenica is splitting into a speciality drugs business
called Vifor Pharma, which makes iron replacements popular in
its home Swiss market as well as therapy for excessive potassium
levels, and its Sante unit that runs hundreds of Amavita and Sun
Store pharmacy outlets across Switzerland.
The new drugs business will focus on growth, particularly in
the United States, where Galenica bought drugmaker Relypsa for
$1.53 billion last year.
The Swiss pharmacy chain and accompanying drug logistics and
distribution business is intended to deliver a stable dividend.
($1 = 0.9908 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)