ZURICH, July 9 Swiss healthcare company Galenica
said on Monday that its kidney drug PA21 successfully
met primary and secondary endpoints in a late-stage trial,
paving the way for regulatory filings in the United States,
Europe and Switzerland.
Results of the six-month phase III study found that
maintenance doses of PA21 were superior in sustaining the
phosphate-lowering effect in patients with chronic kidney
disease who are on dialysis versus a PA21 inactive low dose.
The company plans to submit PA21, which it developed in
collaboration with Fresenius Medical Care, for
regulatory approval in the fourth-quarter of 2012.
