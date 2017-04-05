BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
ZURICH, April 5 Galenica priced the initial public offering of its Sante unit at 39 Swiss francs per share, the top end its range, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Galenica was not immediately available for comment.
The Swiss drugmaker is splitting into a specialty drugs business, Vifor Pharma, which makes iron replacements as well as therapy for excessive potassium levels, and its Sante unit that runs hundreds of Amavita and Sun Store pharmacy outlets and a logistics business in Switzerland. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Paul Arnold; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.