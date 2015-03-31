(Recasts with Galeries Lafayette statement)

By Pascale Denis

PARIS, March 31 Galeries Lafayette said on Tuesday it planned to close at least two loss-making department stores in France as it saves cash to expand abroad in the face of weak demand at home and to beef up ecommerce sales.

The unlisted group said it would close the Thiais store near Paris and the Beziers store in southern France, start a voluntary departure plan for 90 people at its headquarters and cut 60 jobs in logistics to reduce costs.

It also said in a statement it was trying to renegotiate the lease on its Lille store in northern France to avoid having to close it because of the rent burden.

The Thiais store employs 117 people, the Beziers shop 45 and Lille 134. Galeries Lafayette, which employs 10,600 people in France, told unions earlier on Tuesday it would seek to re-employ store staff elsewhere within the group.

The restructuring was aimed at "stopping recurring losses, regaining investment capacities and safeguarding competitivity", the statement said.

Founded in 1894, the Galeries Lafayette operates a chain of 59 stores in France, including the flagship 60,000 square meters Boulevard Haussmann store in Paris.

Galeries Lafayette's department stores had sales of 3.8 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in 2014.

The company has overseas stores in Berlin, Casablanca, Jakarta, Dubai, Beijing and plans to open in Milan, Doha and Istanbul by 2018 to tap high spenders from emerging markets.

In Paris, it plans to open a new store on the Champs-Elysees, a tourist hot spot, by 2018.

The Moulin family that owns Galeries Lafayette has a 9.5 percent stake in French retailer Carrefour, making it its second-largest shareholder.

