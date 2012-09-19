PARIS, Sept 19 French unlisted department store
group Galeries Lafayette has agreed to sell its half of
loss-making consumer credit company LaSer Cofinoga to joint
venture partner BNP Paribas, it said on Wednesday.
The move is aimed at simplifying the ownership structure of
LaSer over the long term while Galeries Lafayette wants to
concentrate on expanding its store chain through acquisitions,
particularly in China.
"Galeries Lafayette group plans to continue its commercial
agreement with LaSer over the very long-term and remain its
favoured partner," Galeries Lafayette said.
The head of Galeries Lafayette said in July that the gloomy
economic climate had weighed on LaSer, which is restructuring,
and that it should post a loss this year before recovering in
2013.
