BRIEF-UMT AG expects a double-digit percentage growth for group sales and earnings in 2017
* UMT PUBLISHES VOLUNTARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2016 AND FORECAST 2017
LONDON, March 6 Galleon Holdings Plc : * Cash position is coming under increased pressure * Funding options being considered to improve working capital position but
significant risk remains going forward * Source Text:
* UMT PUBLISHES VOLUNTARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2016 AND FORECAST 2017
* REPORTED THAT ITS FY REVENUE WAS 66.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 80.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO