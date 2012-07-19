* Anil Kumar gets 2 years probation, to forfeit $2.26 mln

July 19 A former McKinsey & Co partner whose testimony helped convict Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta was sentenced on Thursday to two years probation.

Anil Kumar, the former McKinsey partner, was also ordered to forfeit $2.26 million. His sentence was handed down by Judge Denny Chin at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Kumar is among a handful of people who chose to plead guilty and help prosecutors and the FBI in their wide-ranging probe of illicit trading on Wall Street.

In a letter to Chin on Monday, prosecutors had called Kumar's cooperation "nothing short of extraordinary."