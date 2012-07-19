* Anil Kumar gets 2 years probation, to forfeit $2.26 mln
* Prosecutors called defendant's cooperation extraordinary
* Kumar aided in convictions of Raj Rajaratnam, Rajat Gupta
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, July 19 A former McKinsey & Co partner
whose devastating testimony helped convict Galleon Group founder
Raj Rajaratnam and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
director Rajat Gupta of insider trading was sentenced on
Thursday to two years probation.
Anil Kumar, 53, was arrested on the same day in 2009 as
Rajaratnam, his friend of 25 years. But instead of fighting
charges that he leaked stock tips to the Galleon Group founder,
Kumar immediately became one of the U.S. government's most
valuable assets in its wide-ranging probe of illicit trading on
Wall Street.
Kumar committed "quintessentially dishonest criminal
conduct," Judge Denny Chin said at Thursday's sentencing in
Manhattan federal court. Yet, Kumar's assistance to the
government, charity and contrition warranted a break from
prison, the judge said.
"I do not believe that the ends of justice would be served
by even a modest term of imprisonment," said Chin, the same
judge who in 2009 sentenced Bernard Madoff to 150 years in
prison. Besides probation, the judge ordered Kumar to forfeit
$2.26 million.
Rajaratnam is serving an 11-year prison term after being
convicted last year. Gupta, a former board member at Goldman,
was convicted in June. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he
is sentenced in October.
Kumar, who had faced up to 25 years in prison under the
charges he faced, testified for four days at Rajaratnam's trial
last year, and took the stand again a year later against his
former mentor Gupta, who headed elite business consultancy
McKinsey & Co for nine years.
At Thursday's hearing, Kumar, wearing a gray suit, sat with
his head bowed and hands clasped as the judge began pronouncing
his sentence. Earlier, he told the judge, his voice breaking at
times, that cooperating had been the only way to atone.
"This public path has brought extreme disgrace yet it has
been essential to my redemption," Kumar said. "I stand in this
courtroom today completely and totally shamed by the conduct
that has brought me before your honor."
It was only after the judge had left the bench that Kumar
smiled. His lawyers sitting on either side of him took his hands
in theirs. He then embraced his wife and shook hands and hugged
friends and supporters sitting in the courtroom.
Kumar pleaded guilty in January 2010 to one count of
conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of
securities fraud for giving Rajaratnam secret tips.
Unlike Adam Smith, a former Galleon employee turned
government cooperator who was also sentenced to two years
probation, Kumar immediately began helping the government,
Manhattan federal prosecutors told the judge in a letter Monday.
In the letter, prosecutors said Kumar was essential in
helping the government improve its cases, and convict Rajaratnam
and Gupta, "two of the most important securities fraud trials in
history." They said Kumar's cooperation was "nothing short of
extraordinary."
KUMAR PAID $1.75 MILLION
At Thursday's hearing, the judge also said that despite
having been paid $1.75 million by Rajaratnam, Kumar deserved a
break because "the intent here was not greed."
Rather, prosecutors and the judge said that Kumar was drawn
in by Rajaratnam and had felt obliged to feed him information.
At Rajaratnam's trial, jurors even heard the Sri Lankan-born
billionaire mock Kumar on a phone call with Gupta, who was then
serving on Goldman's board.
"He is constantly ... scheming is not the right word, but
constantly trying to figure what other people's angles are,"
Rajaratnam was heard saying on a court authorized recording of
the 2008 call.
Indian-born Kumar and Rajaratnam graduated the same year
from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. After
business school, Kumar moved to California where he began
working for McKinsey. In 1993, he helped start the McKinsey
office in New Delhi.
After Rajaratnam in 2001 donated $1 million to the Indian
School of Business, which Kumar helped found, that the two began
communicating regularly. Three years later, Anil began feeding
Rajaratnam secret tips.
The case is USA v. Anil Kumar, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-00013.