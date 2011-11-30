* Hedge fund founder wants bail continued pending appeal
* No immediate ruling after oral arguments over wiretaps
* Rajaratnam set to begin serving sentence in 5 days
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Lawyers for multimillionaire
hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam on Wednesday sought a delay
of his prison sentence just five days before he was due to
start serving 11 years for insider trading.
A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York did not immediately rule on his request.
The judges heard 25 minutes of oral arguments over whether
Rajaratnam should be released on bail pending appeal of his
criminal conviction.
Rajaratnam, 54, lost a bid at trial to suppress the FBI's
secretly recorded telephone conversations, an investigative
tool usually reserved for organized crime and drug cases. His
lawyer argued that the government omitted information when
seeking a judge's approval in March 2008 for wiretaps under
Title III, a federal statute that governs the use of wiretaps.
"If there is a failure to do any of the requirements in
Title III, it must be suppressed," Patricia Millett, a lawyer
for Rajaratnam, told the appeals court. "Title III suppression
is broader not narrower" under the Fourth Amendment of the
Constitution.
Rajaratnam, who is under house arrest at his Manhattan
apartment, did not attend Wednesday's arguments. He is set to
report to prison on Dec. 5.
His appeal of his conviction on 11 criminal charges in May
is also expected to focus on whether the government properly
won permission to record his phone calls. The appeal process
could take a year.
The Sri Lankan-born founder of Galleon Group, which managed
$7 billion at its peak, was the central figure in a sweeping
government crackdown on insider trading that led to dozens of
convictions. His 11-year sentence imposed last month is the
longest on record for insider trading.
U.S. prosecutor Jonathan Streeter argued in the appeals
court that the trial judge, Richard Holwell, had addressed the
wiretap issue at a special hearing in October 2010.
Holwell "heard the materiality of the omissions" and found
that they supported the government's need for the wiretaps,
Streeter argued.
Chief Judge Dennis Jacobs and Judges Robert Katzmann and
Peter Hall also questioned whether Rajaratnam was a flight
risk. He is a citizen of both the United States and Sri Lanka,
but he has lived most of his life in the United States.
The cases are USA v Raj Rajaratnam, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals No. 11-4416 and USA v Rajaratnam in U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York No. 09-01184.