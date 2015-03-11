BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
March 11 Galliford Try Plc
* Reaches close on £186 million in education contracts
* Has reached financial close with the Education Funding Agency (EFA) over the Priority School Building Programme (PSBP) batch for North East England and with Flintshire Council for the Holywell Learning Campus in North Wales. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC