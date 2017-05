LONDON Feb 18 Construction firm Galliford Try raised its interim dividend by 47 percent to 22 pence after strong house building demand drove up revenues and profits in the six months to end-2014.

Profit before tax rose 12 percent to 42.5 million pounds ($65.2 million) in the first half of its financial year, while revenues were up 35 percent at 1.1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6517 pounds) (Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Editing by Paul Sandle)