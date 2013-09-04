Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
Sept 4 Galliford Try PLC : * Secures health & education building contracts in Midlands worth £48 million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
LONDON, April 11 Citi was the top bank last year in transaction banking, a segment comprising trade finance and cash management services, rankings compiled by industry analytics firm Coalition showed on Tuesday.