LONDON Nov 11 Galliford Try Plc

* Appointed by highways agency to its collaborative delivery framework.

* Secured a place on lot 3a which consists of construction works with individual schemes ranging in value from £25 million to £100 million

* Group is one of six contractors due to deliver works worth a total of up to £1.15 billion over five-year duration of framework