Jan 7 Galliford Try Plc

* Continues to trade well and in line with our expectations.

* Net debt below £40 million (31 december 2013: £85.9 million) despite increase in landbank

* Housebuilding revenue is expected to be up on prior half year period, from 1,529 unit completions, 1,404 net of joint venture partners' share

* Record landbank of 14,050 plots with land market continuing to be positive. 98% of land secured for 2016

* Exceptional construction order book of £3.2 billion (2013: £1.75 billion) and further visibility of an excellent pipeline of opportunities