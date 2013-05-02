LONDON May 2 Galliford Try PLC : * Galliford Try announces building projects in Manchester totalling £36.5

million * RED Property Services has appointed Galliford Try to construct the £13.3 million Old Trafford Supporters Club hotel * Galliford Try has concluded an agreement with The Carlyle Group and its joint venture partners Nikal and Abstract Securities to build the second stage of the Soapworks project in a £12.5 million contract. * Muse Developments has contracted Galliford Try to deliver the sixth phase of the Smithfield residential project in Salford