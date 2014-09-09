LONDON, Sept 9 Galliford Try Plc

* Re contract

* Appointed to deliver building enhancements and property improvements across three of Network Rail infrastructure projects

* Contracts are valued at up to £250 million over next five years

* Five to six year agreements with network rail took effect in august 2014, and runs from 2014 to 2019