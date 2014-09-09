BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 9 Galliford Try Plc
* Re contract
* Appointed to deliver building enhancements and property improvements across three of Network Rail infrastructure projects
* Contracts are valued at up to £250 million over next five years
* Five to six year agreements with network rail took effect in august 2014, and runs from 2014 to 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago