Sept 18 British construction company Galliford
Try Plc reported an 80 percent rise in profit for the
fiscal year helped by the performance of its housebuilding
segment, and said it was confident of further growth.
The company, which also takes up government infrastructure
projects, said its construction segment has already secured 82
percent of its projected workload for 2013.
The division has orders worth 1.65 billion pounds ($2.68
billion).
Pretax profit rose to 63.1 million pounds for the year ended
June 30, from 35.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 17 percent to 1.5 billion pounds.
Housebuilding margins rose to 11.8 percent from 8.1 percent
a year earlier, but construction margins fell to 2 percent from
2.4 percent.
Galliford raised its final dividend to 21 pence per share
from 11.5 pence a year earlier.
The FTSE 250 company's shares, which have risen 39 percent
this year, closed at 672 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Monday.