PARIS, June 6 France's new socialist government
will on Wednesday name Louis Gallois, the former chief executive
of aerospace giant EADS, to head a 35-billion-euro
economic development project, French daily Les Echos said
without citing its sources.
Gallois will oversee investments in multiple areas from
broadband networks to universities as part of the so-called
'Grand Emprunt' or big loan programme launched by former
president Nicolas Sarkozy as a way of stimulating the economy
during the last recession.
The previous commissioner of the programme, Rene Ricol,
resigned after Francois Hollande won the French presidential
election in May.
