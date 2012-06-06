(recasts with nomination)

PARIS, June 6 France's new socialist government on Wednesday named Louis Gallois, the former chief executive of aerospace giant EADS, to head a 35 billion euro ($43.6 billion) economic development project.

Government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem made the announcement after a cabinet meeting.

Gallois will oversee investments in multiple areas from broadband networks to universities as part of the so-called 'Grand Emprunt' or big loan programme launched by former president Nicolas Sarkozy as a way of stimulating the economy during the last recession.

The previous commissioner of the programme, Rene Ricol, resigned after Francois Hollande won the French presidential election in May. ($1 = 0.8023 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)