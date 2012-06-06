(recasts with nomination)
PARIS, June 6 France's new socialist government
on Wednesday named Louis Gallois, the former chief executive of
aerospace giant EADS, to head a 35 billion euro ($43.6
billion) economic development project.
Government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem made the
announcement after a cabinet meeting.
Gallois will oversee investments in multiple areas from
broadband networks to universities as part of the so-called
'Grand Emprunt' or big loan programme launched by former
president Nicolas Sarkozy as a way of stimulating the economy
during the last recession.
The previous commissioner of the programme, Rene Ricol,
resigned after Francois Hollande won the French presidential
election in May.
($1 = 0.8023 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)