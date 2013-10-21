WRAPUP 1-Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal defend sales practices amid probes
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
LISBON Oct 21 A new well in Brazil's offshore, subsalt BM-S-24 block has struck oil, indicating connectivity with the large Jupiter find 26 km away, Portuguese oil company Galp said on Monday.
Galp holds a 20 percent stake in the block, the rest being owned by Brazil's state oil giant Petrobras.
The new well, in water depth of over 2.2 km and with a total final depth of 5,765 metres, is known as Bracuhy and lies to the northeast of the Jupiter well.
"Samples collected from the new well confirmed the same fluids discovered in the first Jupiter well, and in the extension well known as Jupiter NE, indicating connectivity between Bracuhy and Jupiter areas ... Besides the gas cap and condensates, the well identified an oil gross column of around 100 metres," Galp said.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)